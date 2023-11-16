Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    News

    The Craziest Details in the Savage Santos Ethics Report

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    The Craziest Details in the Savage Santos Ethics Report

    Win McNamee/Reuters

    Truth-allergic Rep. George Santos (R-NY) spent donor funds not on his improbable run for Congress but on personal extravagances such as Botox treatments, high-end clothing, and OnlyFans subscriptions, according to a damning report and associated documents released Thursday by the House Ethics Committee.

    “Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit,” the Investigative Subcommittee wrote in its findings.

    Here’s of rundown of some of the alleged wrongdoing revealed today:

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Michigan Tech University professor is slammed for blasting conservative students as ‘childish, stupid, homophobic, dumb, racist twists’ after they constructed mock Berlin Wall to commemorate 34th anniversary of its fall

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”

    Nov 16, 2023
    News

    The stock market rally is starting to run out of steam, but don’t sell equities just yet, technical analyst says

    Nov 16, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy