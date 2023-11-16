Payback Scheme: Trump Tries to Get Michael Cohen’s Phone

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s obsession with seeking vengeance against his secret-spilling ex-lawyer Michael Cohen continued last month, with the former president’s lawyers trying to seize Cohen’s personal devices.

As the Manhattan District Attorney’s ongoing case against the former president builds toward a trial next year, Trump’s lawyers subpoenaed Cohen—who is a key witness to Trump’s porn star hush money coverup, according to documents obtained by The Daily Beast.

On Oct. 17, Trump lawyers Susan R. Necheles and Gedalia M. Stern filed a formal demand that Cohen fork over “all documents and communications regarding the topics below that are stored on any medium under your possession or control, including but not limited to phones (including encrypted messaging applications), tablets, computers, and hard copy.”

