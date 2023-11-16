I Tested the Oura Ring and the Apple Watch—Here Are My Thoughts

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Oura/Apple.

When it comes to fitness tracking and health monitoring wearables, there have never been more options on the market to choose from. The O.G. Fitbit and Apple Watch have been the gold standard for several years now, but in recent years, a sleeker alternative has emerged: the Oura Ring. To my knowledge, The Oura Ring is the first and only health tracker that isn’t worn on the wrist, which is majorly appealing to someone like me who detests the bulky look and feel of traditional wrist wearables.

I finally gave into investing in the ubiquitous Apple Watch Series 7 after my husband had told me about a news story in which a woman who was wearing the latest model of the Apple Watch got a notification of irregular heart rate, which led her to seek medical treatment for what turned out to be a stroke. As a recovering hypochondriac (kidding… kind of), I figured that I could put aesthetics aside for a watch that could potentially save lives.

