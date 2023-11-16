REVEALED: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has caused a 37% spike in female viewers for the NFL… with all eyes set to be on the Chiefs again when they take on the Eagles on Monday night

Sales of Kelce shirts have increased dramatically since he also started dating Swift

The tight end’s Instagram followers have increased by 1.5 million since Chiefs-Bears

Despite being a star in the NFL, Travis Kelce has never been as popular as he is right now after he and Taylor Swift publicly announced their relationship. Research shows that female NFL viewership has increased by 37 percent thanks to the romance of America’s favorite power couple.

Kelce, the 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is considered one of the best of all time at his position. But even he’s not immune to the Swift Effect: With a huge jump in the number of Google searches, social media is tracking and even spreading sales evidence of the enormous impact that interacting with the globally recognizable pop star can have.

Interested in how their relationship has already had an impact on fans and people who wouldn’t normally tune into an NFL game if Swift wasn’t in professional football stadiums this season, Action network has been keeping a close eye on the ratings since Kelce first courted Swift in September.

According to preliminary data from Nielsen, the largest demographic gains, compared to the average of the first three weeks of “Sunday Night Football,” were among girls ages 12 to 17 (53 percent), women ages 18 to 24 (24 percent). ) and women aged 18 to 24 (24 percent). 35 years and older (34 percent).

Additionally, the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24 had the highest ratings of the week for any TV network at 24.3 million.

The romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is encouraging more and more women to tune in to NFL games

Viewership for NFL games began to increase when Swift watched the Chiefs play the Bears

Kelce’s social media accounts have also felt the impact of the player’s romantic ties to Swift, as his Instagram following increased by more than 1.5 million in the weeks following the Bears-Chiefs game.

According to Socialblade stats, Kelce’s only two comparable periods of high popularity on Instagram were in February 2020 and 2023, both right after the Chiefs won the Superbowl.

In the week before he lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his career in 2020, Kelce had gained 17,818 followers, compared to 201,130 afterward — a difference of 183,213.

Kelce’s Instagram followers increased by 1.5 million after Swift went public

This year, in the week leading up to the Super Bowl victory against his older brother, Jason, and the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona, the tight end amassed 34,103 followers on Instagram, compared to 332,163 afterward — a difference of 289,060.

In the week leading up to and after publicly announcing his relationship with Swift, Kelce gained 133,638 new followers, compared to 850,770 after his relationship status changed — a difference of 717,132.

The Chiefs will host the Eagles on Nov. 20 for a rematch of this year’s Super Bowl game as part of Monday Night Football coverage, and since Swift may be in attendance, Kelce’s followers on Instagram may still be counting a sharp increase during and after the match. .

Much to fans’ delight, the Kelce brothers also released a Christmas song this week.