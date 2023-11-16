Army Commander meets UN’s Wronecka, French Army’s Commander of Operations of Task Force 471

NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed at his Yarzeh office UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation, as well as the latest developments along the southern border.

Aoun later welcomed the French Armyrsquo;s Commander of Operations of Task Force 471, Admiral Jacques Mallard, in the presence of French Military Attacheacute;, Colonel Gregory Medina, with whom henbsp; discussed the best means to bolster cooperation and coordination between the two armies.

=========R.H.