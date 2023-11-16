The ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7 Reunion Should Kickstart an Annual Tradition

Netflix

Selling Sunset’s first reunion, which followed the borderline unwatchable Season 5, was a lot better than most expected. Chrishell Stause opened up about her then-new relationship with non-binary Australian rapper G Flip. Jason Oppenheim cried over his ex Stause, convincing us that their short-lived romance wasn’t just a play for ratings. (This was before we knew that Jason’s slept with almost every hot, female realtor he’s hired.) Former cast member Maya Vander made meme-worthy faces. Heather Rae Al Moussa even lost her Oreo virginity.

If that reunion was a surprise success, the Season 7 reunion proves that these postseason gatherings should be mandatory events. It certainly helps that Season 7 was actually good; between Chrishell finally stepping into her bitchier side and Nicole Young dividing the group, the women were willing to get down and dirty in a way we haven’t seen since Christine Quinn’s departure. And during the 80-minute reunion on Wednesday, they delivered the same level of attitude, honesty, and occasional vulnerability.

First, let’s start with the revelations that literally made my jaw drop—the main one being that Michael B. Jordan’s dick is allegedly trash. This was revealed by none other than by Bre Tiesi during a random-yet-fruitful segment where the cast answered salacious questions while hooked to a polygraph. (Thanks, Vanity Fair?)

Read more at The Daily Beast.