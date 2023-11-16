WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

“On both PS5 and Xbox, the game will be playable on disc, with the PS5 version having two discs and the Xbox version having a whopping three discs to house the epic,” the press release reads.

Knowing how massive the game is, I’m pretty sure that one of those discs contains only Act 3. Huge size aside, the developers at Larian Studios understand that now more than ever it’s worth offering players versions physics of the games.

“We understand the value of physical media, and while there are clearly growing challenges when it comes to archiving games,” said Larian publishing director Michael Douse, “we really think it’s worth experimenting, even if it means shit.” -ton of records.”

As an added boon for Xbox gamers, Larian announced that he will finally share the Xbox release date at this year’s Game Awards. Baldur’s Gate 3 has eight nominations, tying Alan Wake 2 for the most nominations for the year.

In addition to a Final Fantasy VII With a large number of discs, the deluxe edition comes with all kinds of extras such as the soundtrack (also on three discs), an art poster, stickers and cloth patches. The physical edition also includes digital elements, like a fancy dice design for all those skill tests, a digital art book, and digital character sheets in case you want to do your best Neil Newbon impression during your own game. Dungeons and Dragons Campaign.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Deluxe Edition on Xbox and PS5 is coming on a “fuck-ton of discs”