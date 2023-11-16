Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    News

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    At Least 19 Injured, 3 Seriously, After Commuter Train Crash in Chicago

    On Thursday morning, a collision occurred between a Chicago commuter train and rail equipment, resulting in injuries to at least 19 individuals, three of whom sustained serious injuries, according to a statement from a fire official.

    The incident took place on the North Side of the city around 11 a.m., as reported by the Chicago Fire Department. The collision involved a Chicago Transit Authority train and a piece of equipment situated on the railway.

    Of the injured, three individuals are in serious condition, while the remaining 16 have sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening, as confirmed by Larry Langford, a spokesperson for the fire department, in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times.

    An investigation is underway to figure out what went wrong.

