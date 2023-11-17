How Martin Scorsese’s Daughter ‘Tricked’ Him Into TikTok Stardom

Rich Polk

Martin Scorsese’s jovial, laid-back presence on TikTok might’ve turned him into a social media star. But the venerated director insists that his newfound viral fame happened by accident—at least for him. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Scorsese insisted, “I was tricked into that.”

Scorsese’s daughter Francesca, an actress and filmmaker herself, has introduced him to a whole new medium by filming and editing videos of him that quickly took over TikTok. Beyond the novelty of seeing a famous director show up on the app, the videos themselves are unfailingly joyous. In one, Scorsese works his way through a bracket of acclaimed films, settling on 2001: A Space Odyssey as his top pick before bursting into cheers with Francesca. In another, he auditions the family schnauzer, Oscar, for a role in his upcoming movie.

“I need to find something that I could take further and to another level,” Scorsese tells the stoic pooch. “What that is I’m not quite sure, but I’ve heard some extraordinary things about you.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.