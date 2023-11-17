Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    News

    How Martin Scorsese’s Daughter ‘Tricked’ Him Into TikTok Stardom

    By

    Nov 16, 2023 , , , , ,
    How Martin Scorsese’s Daughter ‘Tricked’ Him Into TikTok Stardom

    Rich Polk

    Martin Scorsese’s jovial, laid-back presence on TikTok might’ve turned him into a social media star. But the venerated director insists that his newfound viral fame happened by accident—at least for him. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Scorsese insisted, “I was tricked into that.”

    Scorsese’s daughter Francesca, an actress and filmmaker herself, has introduced him to a whole new medium by filming and editing videos of him that quickly took over TikTok. Beyond the novelty of seeing a famous director show up on the app, the videos themselves are unfailingly joyous. In one, Scorsese works his way through a bracket of acclaimed films, settling on 2001: A Space Odyssey as his top pick before bursting into cheers with Francesca. In another, he auditions the family schnauzer, Oscar, for a role in his upcoming movie.

    “I need to find something that I could take further and to another level,” Scorsese tells the stoic pooch. “What that is I’m not quite sure, but I’ve heard some extraordinary things about you.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Fiery hell’: Ukraine secures multiple strategic areas along eastern bank of Dnipro River

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Jurgen felt fit and healthy but underwent a transplant on doctors’ orders. Weeks later he was dead. Now his wife has a grim theory about what killed him

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Disneyland tragedy as man leaps to his death from Pixar Pals parking structure – the third such fatality in under a year at the California resort

    Nov 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Fiery hell’: Ukraine secures multiple strategic areas along eastern bank of Dnipro River

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Jurgen felt fit and healthy but underwent a transplant on doctors’ orders. Weeks later he was dead. Now his wife has a grim theory about what killed him

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Disneyland tragedy as man leaps to his death from Pixar Pals parking structure – the third such fatality in under a year at the California resort

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    China takes on Elon Musk’s Starlink with hundreds of low-orbit satellites

    Nov 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy