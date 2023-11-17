Judge Gets Tough on Leaks in Trump Election Interference Case

Arvin Temkar/Reuters

The Fulton County judge presiding over Donald Trump’s election interference case issued a protective order on Thursday that banned the release of certain evidence to the public.

This comes after ABC News reported on leaked video of revealing proffer sessions with Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, two former Trump lawyers who took plea deals in the same racketeering conspiracy case.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis then asked for Judge Scott McAfee to block further access to documents between law enforcement officials and defendants prior to trial, arguing that the leak was “clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats before trial.” Willis’ office said they would stop sharing confidential video recordings with defense attorneys, instead making them view the evidence in person at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Read more at The Daily Beast.