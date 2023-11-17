Killington given ‘positive snow control,’ officially cleared to host World Cup ski race

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

To ski

The Killington Cup will once again take place over Thanksgiving Weekend.

A look at “Superstar,” the course in Killington that will host the World Cup racing event on Thanksgiving Weekend. Via Killington Ski Area

Killington will once again host annual World Cup ski competition over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Vermont-based ski area received a “positive snow check” Thursday from officials representing the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). It formally indicates that the Killington Cup, which takes place on November 25 and 26, has been given the green light.

A year after we had to shut down snowmaking preparations due to unseasonably warm temperatures, things returned closer to normal in 2023.

“Typical ups and downs, but this year we got really cold temperatures in late October,” Mike Solimano, Killington’s general manager and president, said during an interview Thursday. “Last year we only had really cold temperatures five days before the race, so everyone panicked. I think the trail was still green this time last year.

Conditions will be more favorable in 2023. Killington already has a handful of slopes open to the public and begins its usually long ski season on November 3.

Before racing, skiers will test their skills on “Superstar,” a black diamond run that ends near the K-1 base lodge. The course that runs parallel to it (called “Skylark”) will also be available for practice runs.

The Killington Cup has been held every year since 2016 (with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic) and includes two events: the women’s giant slalom on Saturday and the women’s slalom on Sunday.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who has already broken the all-time record for World Cup victories at the age of 28, will return with a talented field. Shiffrin started her 2023-2024 racing season strong by winning the slalom competition in Levi, Finland, last weekend. It was the 89th World Cup victory of her career.