No Charges For Biden in Classified Docs Case: Reports

Special Counsel Robert Hur will not file charges related to the mishandling of classified documents at two locations associated with President Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources.

Hur and his investigative team are currently in the process of assembling a comprehensive report summarizing their year-long inquiry. The forthcoming report is projected to include critical assessments of Biden and his staff concerning their handling of sensitive materials — but charges will not be brought. It is anticipated that the report will provide extensive details regarding the findings of the special counsel’s investigation.

Members of Hur’s investigative team have communicated to officials within the Justice Department that they aim to complete the report by the end of the year. However, it is acknowledged that this timeline might experience some adjustments.

This is a breaking news update.

