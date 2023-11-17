Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    The 1975’s Matty Healy Calls Kanye West His ‘Hero’

    Nov 16, 2023
    It’s been approximately a month since Matty Healy pissed off the internet with his bad, seemingly calculated takes. Now, the lead singer of The 1975 is in hot water for his flippant remarks about the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza and declaring his love for Kanye West.

    During The 1975’s Wednesday night show in New York City, Healy invoked the controversial rapper in a rant about their lack of Grammy nominations this year. Despite the band’s 2022 album Being Funny In A Foreign Language earning nearly universal acclaim, it apparently didn’t make much of an impression on the Recording Academy. At the group’s most recent show, Healy called the oversight a “fucking outrage.”

    “The reason people don’t say that is ’cause it’s not a very tasteful thing to say, but I’m way past tasteful,” he told the crowd at Madison Square Garden. “Are you fucking mental?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

