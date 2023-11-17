Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    News

    Fears After Middle School Student Says Black Folks Shouldn’t Exist in Viral Video

    By

    Nov 16, 2023
    Fears After Middle School Student Says Black Folks Shouldn’t Exist in Viral Video

    Cherry Creek Schools

    A community in Colorado is raising hell after a middle school student shared a video with classmates about how Black people “should not be alive right now,” raising concern among families about a possible increase in racial violence among school-aged children.

    In a statement issued to families from the Cherry Creek School District, which is within the Denver metro-area, a West Middle School student made a racist video outside of school and shared it in a group message. The district said it took immediate action after the video was shared in September and contacted law enforcement.

    “Students found to be responsible for engaging in this kind of behavior faced serious disciplinary repercussions,” read the school’s statement, forwarded to The Daily Beast. “Due to the privacy rights of students, we cannot discuss specifics of discipline.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

