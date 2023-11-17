Biden admits it’s ‘not all kumbaya’ with Xi after calling him a ‘dictator’: President says there are still ‘real differences’ between the US and China – after Beijing issued furious response to president’s remarks

“Not like my generation would say back then, it’s not all Kumbaya, but it’s simple,” Biden said.

Biden officially opened APEC summit in speech to CEOs

He acknowledged concerns about tensions between Washington and Beijing.

President Joe Biden admitted on Thursday that everything was “not at all kumbaya” with China after calling President Xi Jinping a “dictator” and saying the United States would use “strong diplomacy” as it were moving forward.

“Not like my generation would say back then, it’s not all Kumbaya, but it’s simple,” Biden said in a speech to CEOs at the APEC summit.

“We have real differences with Beijing when it comes to maintaining a fair and liberal economic playing field and protecting your intellectual property. We will continue to respond with smart policies and strong diplomacy,” he added.

Biden’s strong words came after a nearly four-hour meeting with Xi on Wednesday in suburban San Francisco, infuriating China when he called its leader a “dictator.”

After the meeting, Biden called Xi a “dictator,” while asserting that U.S.-China relations were back on track thanks to China’s agreement to crack down on fentanyl production and the resumption of communications between military personnel.

“Well, look, he’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a man who runs a communist country based on a totally different form of government than ours,” Biden said, when asked if he maintained his own previous assessment. . “Regardless, we have made progress,” he added.

In response, China’s Foreign Ministry said it “firmly opposes” the “false and irresponsible” remarks.

Beijing spokesman Mao Ning told reporters at a routine news briefing on Thursday: “This statement is an extremely false and irresponsible political manipulation.

“It should be emphasized that there will always be people with ulterior motives who attempt to instigate and harm U.S.-China relations. They are doomed to failure.”

Biden spoke to CEOs and other attendees at the official opening of APEC on Thursday.

In his remarks, he struggled to pronounce the name of a company before giving up.

“It’s better not to try to mispronounce it,” he said to laughter from the CEOs.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group includes 21 members but lives in the shadow of US-China relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden walk after their talks at the Filoli Estate outside San Francisco.

The summit officially opened Thursday but began on a more positive note, after Biden and Xi met, easing tensions that had grown over the past year.

Biden acknowledged allies and business leaders’ concerns about Washington-Beijing relations.

He said he was “committed to responsibly managing competition between the United States and the People’s Republic of China.” As we talked a little bit about yesterday, President Xi and I asked what the world expects of us, and I promise you, that’s what we’re doing.

He noted that they agreed to keep the lines of communication open.

“We are committed to working together. We will continue our commitment to diplomacy, avoiding surprises, preventing misunderstandings and establishing stable relations between the world’s two largest economies. Not only good for both economies but also for the world. stable relationship. It’s good for everyone,” Biden said.

Biden and Xi agreed to restore military relations and Xi promised to crack down on China’s production of the ingredients needed to flood the United States with fentanyl and kill scores of people.

However, the two sides remain further apart than ever on the issue of Taiwan.

Biden said he gave Xi a direct warning on Wednesday not to interfere in Taiwan’s January election.

“We maintain an agreement that there is a one-China policy,” Biden said at a news conference Tuesday. “I’m not going to change that. This is not going to change.

“That’s about how much we’ve discussed it,” he said of the delicate subject.