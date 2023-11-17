Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    R&B Singer Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Abuse Nightmare

    R&B Singer Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Abuse Nightmare

    Hip hop impresario and businessman Sean Combs is facing accusations of rape and ongoing physical abuse by a singer formerly signed to his label with whom he had a longterm relationship.

    Casandra Ventura, who performed as Cassie, filed suit against Combs on Thursday in Manhattan federal court. The lawsuit, which comes with a trigger warning at the top, lays out a breathtaking array of alleged violent behavior by Combs and his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle.”

    He was not only Ventura’s romantic partner, but also “her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel, and controlling man nearly two decades her senior,” the suit states.

