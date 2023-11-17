Diddy – real name Sean Combs – is sued by ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie for rape and repeated physical abuse over a decade: Music mogul ‘vehemently’ denies allegations

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been accused of rape and repeated physical abuse by his former girlfriend, R&B legend Cassie, in a new federal lawsuit.

The rapper, who goes by the name P Diddy, allegedly controlled and abused Cassie for more than a decade – in addition to drugging, beating and forcing her to have sex with several prostitutes while he watched and recorded .

The couple, who met in 2005, separated in 2018. The lawsuit claims that just before their relationship ended, Combs forced his way into her home and raped her.

Diddy, 54, vehemently denied all the “offensive and scandalous allegations.”

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a legal document filed in Manhattan Federal District Court: “After years of silence and darkness.

“I am finally ready to tell my story and speak for myself and for the benefit of other women facing violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Among the serious allegations is that Combs trafficked Cassie, 37, to prostitutes to fulfill his voyeuristic fantasies in hotels and at his home.

The lawsuit claims she was ordered to have sex with multiple men — sometimes in masks and costumes — while the music director watched, masturbated and filmed.

Cassie, in the documents, called the ordeals “horrible encounters” and said she had to take drugs to dissociate during the trafficking sessions.

During one of the sex sessions in 2016, referred to as “freak offs” in the lawsuit, a drunken Combs punched her in the face, giving her a black eye.

He fell asleep and she tried to leave the hotel room, but Combs followed her into the hallway and threw glass vases at her.

The lawsuit claims that even though the hotel’s security cameras captured the incident, Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage.

The lawsuit also claims he asked Ventura to carry his gun in her purse. He once allegedly dangled one of Cassie’s friends over a hotel balcony on the 17th floor.

Combs allegedly administered ecstasy and ketamine to her and often beat her. She never told authorities because it “would just give Mr. Combs another excuse to hurt her.”

The lawsuit alleges a 2009 event in which Combs saw her talking to another officer, so he pushed her into a car and kicked her in the face repeatedly until so that she is bloodied.

The documents also describe the time Combs became angry because Cassie was dating Kid Cudi in early 2012. Diddy told Cassie he would bomb Cudi’s car.

“Around this time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” the filing states.

Cassie also claims Combs would threaten to delete her music if she didn’t obey his “violent” orders. He also paid for her car and apartment and had access to her personal medical records, according to the suit.

She is seeking unspecified damages. The lawsuit is filed under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law allowing people to file lawsuits even after the statute of limitations has expired.

The lawsuit said: “As the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act approached, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak out about the trauma I have experienced and from which I will recover for the rest of my life.”

The duo was together for 11 years, starting when Cassie was 19.

Diddy, who also goes by the stage name Puff Daddy, is worth an estimated $1 billion after becoming one of the star commercialization figures in hip-hop in the 1990s.

Ben Brafman, Combs’ attorney, said, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.

“Over the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand for $30 million, under threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which has been unequivocally dismissed as blatant blackmail .

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura is now resorting to a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aimed at tarnishing Mr. Combs’ reputation and obtaining payback.”

He has become one of the most notable music producers of his generation, working with names such as Notorious BIG and Mary J. Blige.

Combs founded Bad Boy – his label – which Cassie signed with in 2006.

Cassie has since married Alex Fine and has two children with him.

She was swept away by his luxurious lifestyle and reaped the benefits of releasing her first album under his label.

Combs is no stranger to lawsuits, but they often involve his alcohol brands.

In May of this year, Combs sued spirits company Diageo, claiming its vodka and tequila brands failed to receive promised investments while being treated as inferior “urban” products.

The lawsuit filed by Combs Wine and Spirits in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan alleged that Diageo North America deprived Combs’ Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila brands of resources, even as it drew attention to other celebrity brands.

For example, Diageo bought actor George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila brand for $1 billion in 2017.

Combs said Diageo executives told him his race was one of the reasons distribution was limited to urban neighborhoods.

He was also told that some Diageo executives were angry with him for making too much money, according to the lawsuit.