Las Vegas father Octavio Arredondo, 34, is arrested after he ‘fired a gun into a group of middle school students who planned to meet for a fight’

Police said the two student groups had been arguing over previous bullying incidents

Youth crime has soared in Las Vegas: as of November 10, fourteen victims between the ages of 15 and 19 were killed by homicide, an alarming 55 percent increase from last year

A Las Vegas father allegedly opened fire on a group of high school students who planned to meet for a fight on Halloween night.

Octavio Arredondo, 34, was arrested after he was accused of firing gunshots at a group of youths fighting in the streets in a southeast valley neighborhood, according to documents obtained by 8 News Now.

Las Vegas police officers responded to a call reporting an illegal shooting near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue on October 31.

Arredondo was picking up his child from a group of high school students who had met another group at the scene for a fight, as reported by police.

Witnesses said he “hanged his arm out the window” and fired three gunshots at the teens, adding that they heard a group of students fighting in the street earlier that evening.

Arredondo faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse or neglect, documents said.

A neighbor told police he “heard a group of youths fighting in the street” before hearing three gunshots, according to the documents.

Authorities suspect the shooting may be related to bullying allegations, as the two groups involved reportedly shouted “bullying, fighting” and “racist slurs.”

Another person said a group of teenagers were “harassing another student” “in an ongoing feud” stemming from past incidents. There were no injuries or deaths associated with the incident.

Surveillance footage from Las Vegas police shows a driver opened his door and fired a gun at students, the documents show.

It remains unclear whether Arredondo was the student’s father or stepfather as conflicting reports emerge from witnesses.

Arredondo appeared in court on November 3, when Judge Daniel Westmeyer set his bail at $50,000. He denied any involvement in the shooting or fighting.

While searching the car that police said was connected to the shooting, officers discovered a firearm hidden in the center console.

The incident came a day before the fatal beating of a high school student in Las Vegas, as youth violence in the city is on the rise.

Jonathan Lewis, 17, was attacked by a gang of 10 people outside Rancho High School, Las Vegas, on November 1. He died in hospital on November 7 – and eight arrests and charges were announced on Tuesday.

Jonathan Lewis, 17, died in hospital days after being attacked by a group of ten teenagers

The teens, ranging in age from 13 to 18, were charged with murder after the fatal fight broke out over stolen wireless headphones and possibly a vape pen.

The four oldest teens in the group will automatically be charged as adults — and the youngest four will appear before a juvenile court judge in December to determine whether they can be tried as adults.

Police on Thursday released two images of teenage criminals wanted for the murder and are asking for help identifying them.