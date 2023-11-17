Soldier, Her Spouse and Their 2 Children Found Dead at Fort Stewart in Georgia

Officials reported on Thursday that a family of four was discovered deceased in their Fort Stewart, Georgia, home within one of the U.S. Army base’s housing units on Wednesday.

Fort Stewart said on X, “The deceased include one female Soldier, her male spouse, and their two children. Their identities will not be released at this time due to next of kin notification and privacy.”

Fort Stewart Military Police responded to the family’s residence around 2 p.m. on Wednesday following a welfare check request from the soldier’s unit. Upon arrival, the family was found unresponsive, and they were subsequently pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Law enforcement said the incident appears to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the base, situated about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is actively looking into the case, and as of now, no further details were available.

