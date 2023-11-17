Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    Elon Musk, Accused of Antisemitism, Loses IBM Ad Dollars

    Elon Musk’s declared commitment to free speech on X has drawn fire for amplifying fringe and hateful content. And, as it turns out, companies aren’t thrilled when their ads run next to that material.

    On Thursday, IBM became the latest organization to pause its spending on the site, after its advertisements appeared alongside pro-Nazi tweets.

    “IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” a spokesperson told The Financial Times.

