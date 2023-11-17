Far-Right Board in Michigan County Has ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Over $4M Resignation Offer to Health Boss

Evan Cobb

A group of far-right commissioners in Ottawa County, Michigan, is having second thoughts about a $4 million offer they made two weeks ago to the county’s public health officer in exchange for her resignation, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast.

The ultraconservative commissioners, who are affiliated with the group Ottawa Impact, have been trying to remove Adeline Hambley from her role at the Ottawa County Health Department since they took over the majority of board seats in January. Led by board chairperson Joe Moss, they have been trying to replace her with a local HVAC business owner who has never held public office, a move some local residents describe as “revenge politics” for COVID-era public health mandates.

In a court filing on Thursday, Hambley’s attorney Sarah Riley Howard, wrote that the commissioners were trying to wriggle out of a settlement they had formally offered.

