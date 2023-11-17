Cardinal Financial Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ home-buying questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess mortgages). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

The bottom line: Cardinal Financial is a good mortgage lender for FHA borrowers or buyers considering a unique type of home, such as a tiny home or a shipping container home. Its application platform also makes it easy to upload documents and track your application as it goes through the underwriting process. But to get started with this lender, you’ll need to speak to a loan officer first.

Overall lender rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Loan types4.5Affordability3.5Customer satisfaction3.74Trustworthiness5Total4.19

Pros and cons

ProsConsOffers multiple FHA loans, including rehabilitation and disaster relief mortgagesAllows financing of less common types of housing, including manufactured, tiny, and shipping container homesIts custom application platform, Octane, makes it easy to keep track of your loan detailsYou’ll need to get a rate quote from a loan officer before you can start your applicationLacks rate and fee transparency

Cardinal Financial interest rates and fees

Cardinal Financial doesn’t show any sample rates or disclose its lender fees on its website. To get a rate quote, you’ll need to call or fill out an online form to request that a loan officer contacts you.

Some lenders display sample rates on their website or even let borrowers see customized rates based on their financial situations without having to provide contact information. While these rates might not be 100% accurate, they can help you get an idea of the range of rates that lender offers.

Compare to other mortgage lenders

Cardinal Financial vs. LoanDepot mortgages

Cardinal Financial

Types of mortgages

Conforming, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, manufactured home, unique homes

Types of mortgages

Conforming, jumbo, FHA, VA

Standout feature

Unique home financing

Standout feature

Fast prequalification

Cardinal Financial MortgagesLoanDepot

Between these two lenders, Cardinal Financial is the stronger choice in terms of loan options and overall affordability. However, if you value an easy online experience, LoanDepot might be a better fit, since it offers the ability to quickly get prequalified online without having to talk to a loan officer first.

Cardinal Financial vs. Better mortgages

Cardinal Financial

Better.com

Types of mortgages

Conforming, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, manufactured home, unique homes

Types of mortgages

Conforming, jumbo, FHA

Standout feature

Unique home financing

Standout feature

No lender fees

Cardinal Financial MortgagesBetter Mortgage

Better Mortgage is one of Personal Finance Insider’s best online mortgage lenders, and it’s a great option for borrowers who value digital convenience from application to closing. It also charges no lender fees and makes it easy to see customized rates on its website.

But if you’re looking for a wider range of mortgage options, you’d probably prefer Cardinal Financial, since Better’s offerings are relatively limited.

How Cardinal Financial mortgages work

You can get started with Cardinal Financial over the phone or by providing contact information to have a loan officer get in touch with you. Once you’ve started your application, you’ll be able to utilize Cardinal Financial’s platform Octane, which allows you to easily access details about your loan or upload documents for underwriting.

Cardinal Financial originates mortgages in all 50 US states and Washington, DC.

This lender offers a variety of different types of mortgages, including conforming, FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo loans. In addition to standard FHA loans, Cardinal Financial also has FHA 203(k) and 203(b) repair escrow loans, which can be used to finance home renovations or repairs, and FHA 203(h) loans, which lets borrowers finance repairs or a replacement home in the event of a disaster.

Cardinal Financial also offers financing on manufactured homes and unique types of homes, including tiny homes and shipping container homes.

To get a mortgage with this lender, you’ll need at least a 620 credit score for a conforming mortgage and a 580 score for any of its government-backed mortgages.

Is Cardinal Financial reputable?

Cardinal Financial currently has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. A strong BBB grade indicates a company is honest in its advertising, transparent about business practices, and effective in responding to customer complaints.

Cardinal Financial hasn’t been involved in any recent public scandals.

On its Zillow lender profile, Cardinal Financial has a 4.92 out of 5 star rating, based on over 4,000 customer reviews. On TrustPilot, it has 4.3 out of 5 stars based on almost 600 customer reviews.

In the J.D. Power 2023 US Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, Cardinal Financial ranked No. 15.

Cardinal Financial FAQ

Is Cardinal Financial a real company?

Yes, Cardinal Financial is a real mortgage company. In fact, it was the 23rd largest mortgage lender in the country in 2021, according to Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data.

Is Cardinal Financial a direct lender?

Yes, Cardinal Financial is a direct lender. This means you’ll work directly with this lender to get a mortgage, rather than going through a mortgage broker.

What are Cardinal Financial’s mortgage rates?

Cardinal Financial doesn’t disclose its rates online. To get a rate quote, you’ll need to talk to a loan officer.

