    Dex Carvey, Comedian and Son of Dana Carvey, Dies of Overdose at 32

    Dex Carvey, a comedian and the eldest son of Saturday Night Live alum Dana Carvey, died of a drug overdose at his home Wednesday evening, his father confirmed in a post on Instagram. He was 32.

    “Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose,” the post, signed by Dana and Paula Carvey, read. “Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately.

    “We will miss him forever.”

