This is everything I eat in a day as a personal trainer – and the six very simple rules that transformed my body to the best it’s ever been

An Australian fitness coach has revealed exactly what she eats every day to stay full on a low-calorie diet – and the six rules she follows to maintain her enviable figure, including doing less cardio and taking more rest days .

Rachel Dillonfrom Queensland, abandoned the “all or nothing” approach to her health she adopted eight years ago while preparing for fitness competitions which she described as “unsustainable”.

The professional explained that making sure she consumes a large volume of low-density foods, lots of fiber and non-starchy vegetables is the key to a good diet.

Rachel finds herself repeating many of her favorite recipes daily, including egg white omelets, tuna rice bowls, and berry cups.

“Choosing foods that are high in volume (size) and lower in calories can help you eat more for less,” she revealed in an article.

Rachel said she makes sure to eat all foods in moderation as well as a variety of workout and movement styles. She also takes more days off and does less cardio exercise.

The personal trainer enjoys an egg white omelette with ham, zucchini, tomatoes and peppers in the morning, often accompanying the dish with a quarter of an avocado and a toasted bagel.

In a typical day, Rachel consumes between 1,800 and 2,000 calories.

These contain plenty of protein, complex carbohydrates, leafy green vegetables, and fiber-rich foods.

Rachel said: “Fiber is your best friend. Foods high in fiber can help you feel full longer, and having a variety can optimize your gut health. These include fruits, vegetables, brown rice, chia seeds and beans.

A professional favorite is a bowl of healthy tuna rice, served with lettuce, arugula, bean sprouts, tomato and cucumber.

She swears by dark chocolate drizzled with popcorn, or by raspberries and blueberries as treats.

A professional favorite is a bowl of healthy tuna rice, served with lettuce, arugula, bean sprouts, tomato and cucumber.

Her third tip was to include as many non-starchy vegetables as possible in your diet.

“This is my number one tip for a multitude of reasons,” she said. “They’re high in fiber, great for gut health, loaded with micronutrients, and ultimately help you feel full and satisfied.”

“I love supplementing my meals with vegetables like zucchini, peppers, spinach, broccoli and tomatoes,” she added.

One of the fitness trainer’s favorite meals is Greek chicken in souvlaki bread with lettuce and tzatziki. She also recommends pairing the meal with air-fried potatoes and olive oil.

When Rachel is craving something sweet, she opts for apples topped with Greek yogurt, honey and cinnamon for a healthy yet delicious dessert.

In a job On Instagram, Rachel previously shared a before and after photo showing how her body has changed since 2015 until now, where she is “kinder” to herself in her diet and exercise routine.

Fitness coach Rachel Dillon’s six rules for staying healthy Consume all foods in moderation

Enjoy a variety of workout/movement styles

Take more days off

Do less cardio

Kiss my body

I love my strength

“I don’t like one photo more than the other. I love myself and where I was in my journey in these two photos,” she wrote.

“However, I have evolved and I am very proud of how far I have come, both physically and mentally.”

She also takes more rest days, does less cardio exercise and says she embraces her body and loves how strong it is.

“Above all, I have never been so kind to myself and I can say that I have completely accepted that this is a LIFETIME journey and I am loving this ride! ” she says.

Back in 2015, when the first photo was taken, Rachel was preparing for her very first fitness competition and said she went to extreme lengths to stay in shape.

“I was 100 percent guilty of following the ALL OR NOTHING approach. Honestly, it’s pretty horrible when I think back to some of the extremes I went to,” she confessed.

Before and after: Fitness trainer Rachell Dillon (pictured) admitted to going on an “extreme” diet eight years ago and shared the rules she now follows to maintain her physique.

She said she would eat “cooked plain fish” every day for breakfast before starting work at 5 a.m.

“Honestly, everything about my first competitive exam preparation was excessive, but since I was new and uneducated, I didn’t question it. I followed EVERYTHING to the tee,” Rachel explained.

“Have I seen great results? Sure, but was it sustainable in any way? Definitely not.’

In the years since, Rachel said she has worked to develop a lifestyle she enjoys while still achieving her fitness goals.

“I didn’t really think it was possible either, but the more I learned and the more I tried, the closer I got to finding what worked best for me and my ideal lifestyle,” said she declared.

“Eight years later, five pageant preps later, and I’m proud to say that I’m constantly enjoying and refining the lifestyle I live every day and couldn’t be happier.”