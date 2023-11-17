Dex Carvey, Son of Dana Carvey, Dies at 32

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dex Carvey, Dana Carvey’s son, died Wednesday evening of an “accidental drug overdose,” the former Saturday evening live star and his wife announced. He was 32.

“Dex has packed a lot into those 32 years,” Carvey and his wife of 40 years, Paula Zwagerman, wrote in a signed post on X (formerly Twitter). “He was extremely talented in so many things – music, art, filmmaking, comedy – and followed them all passionately.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun,” the post continued.

Dex was pronounced dead at his home, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. TMZ said his girlfriend Kaylee had called paramedics after apparently locking himself in the bathroom. An official cause of death has not been determined.

Like being Wayne’s world-father starring, Dex was a comedian; he opened for his father’s 2016 Netflix special, Straight white manand also appeared in the 2013 miniseries The Funster And Joe Dirt 2: Nice loser (2015).

Survivors also include his younger brother Thomas.