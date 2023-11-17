‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fantasy Suites Set Up a Disastrous Finale

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Disney

In the champagne soaked, rose-scented world of ABC’s The Bachelor, some things are strictly verboten, even if the rules often go unsaid. In the olden days, at least, you tried to avoid saying “I love you” to more than one person, and to this day, strong proclamations of commitment are generally frowned upon for obvious reasons. Apparently, however, no one told The Golden Bachelor’s first leading man, Gerry Turner, any of this.

On Thursday, during his Fantasy Suites week, the 71-year-old retired restauranteur made a big ol’ mess—one that’s going to be damn near impossible to clean up two weeks from now during the finale. The show has dutifully teased Gerry’s disastrous finale for weeks, but now, we can say it’s official: There’s no way anyone is getting out of this thing emotionally intact.

Gerry knows going into Fantasy Suites that all of us voyeuristic viewers at home are going to be wondering what happens between him and his final lady loves—Theresa and Leslie—behind closed doors. Like any gentleman, he’s also thoroughly committed to making sure we don’t find out any details. “Quite honestly,” he says of curious fans, “I feel like it’s none of their fucking business.”

