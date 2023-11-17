Don Omar Sues DJ Envy Associate Over Shady Real Estate Deal

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Latin music icon Don Omar has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against a criminally charged associate of radio host DJ Envy, alleging he was duped into a fraudulent real-estate deal.

Omar, whose real name is William Omar Landron, says in the complaint that he has invested in properties with Cesar Pina and his real estate company since 2019 and that Pina has vanished $2 million from one deal. Although a year has passed since the “Fast and Furious” actor’s investment, Pina has yet to produce “a single document relevant to the acquisition, renovation, and rental of the properties,” the suit alleged.

The money, it says, “has, for all intents and purposes, disappeared.” Omar’s company, Prime Platinum, is suing Pina and his company for breach of contract, fraudulent inducement, and unjust enrichment and seeking $2 million in damages.

