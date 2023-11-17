YouTube loosens ad guidelines around breastfeeding nudity and twerking

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Breast-feeding: Breastfeeding content where a child is present, even with the areola visible, can now generate advertising revenue. Previously, such content was only monetizable if no areola was visible. Additionally, breastfeeding thumbnails focusing on breasts with no visible areola can now generate advertising revenue.

Sensual dance: Non-sexually graphic dances that involve rhythmic body movements, such as twerking or grinding, as well as dances with minimal and fleeting clothing, can now generate advertising revenue. Previously, such content was not considered monetizable.