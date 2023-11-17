Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    News

    Teamsters Prez Weirded Out by GOP Senator’s Odd Requests to Fight

    By

    Nov 17, 2023 , , , ,
    Teamsters Prez Weirded Out by GOP Senator’s Odd Requests to Fight

    Fox News

    The war of words between Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Teamsters President Sean O’Brien doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

    On Thursday, O’Brien was asked on Fox News about Mullin threatening to fight him during a committee hearing and the senator’s subsequent comments, including his suggestion that Congress bring back duels and canings.

    “It was the most bizarre thing I have ever seen,” O’Brien said on Your World With Neil Cavuto, “because first he says we’re ‘consenting adults,’ which was bizarre because it sounded like he wanted to date me. Then he asked to fight me, and I’m hearing now he wanted to bite me. And then the last post he made was in front of a cache of automatic weapons where he says ‘anytime, anyplace.’”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Fiery hell’: Ukraine secures multiple strategic areas along eastern bank of Dnipro River

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Jurgen felt fit and healthy but underwent a transplant on doctors’ orders. Weeks later he was dead. Now his wife has a grim theory about what killed him

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Disneyland tragedy as man leaps to his death from Pixar Pals parking structure – the third such fatality in under a year at the California resort

    Nov 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Fiery hell’: Ukraine secures multiple strategic areas along eastern bank of Dnipro River

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Jurgen felt fit and healthy but underwent a transplant on doctors’ orders. Weeks later he was dead. Now his wife has a grim theory about what killed him

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Disneyland tragedy as man leaps to his death from Pixar Pals parking structure – the third such fatality in under a year at the California resort

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    China takes on Elon Musk’s Starlink with hundreds of low-orbit satellites

    Nov 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy