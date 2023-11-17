Teamsters Prez Weirded Out by GOP Senator’s Odd Requests to Fight

Fox News

The war of words between Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Teamsters President Sean O’Brien doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

On Thursday, O’Brien was asked on Fox News about Mullin threatening to fight him during a committee hearing and the senator’s subsequent comments, including his suggestion that Congress bring back duels and canings.

“It was the most bizarre thing I have ever seen,” O’Brien said on Your World With Neil Cavuto, “because first he says we’re ‘consenting adults,’ which was bizarre because it sounded like he wanted to date me. Then he asked to fight me, and I’m hearing now he wanted to bite me. And then the last post he made was in front of a cache of automatic weapons where he says ‘anytime, anyplace.’”

