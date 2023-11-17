Hidden danger lurking at Richmond train station in Melbourne sends commuters into a panic: ‘Nowhere is safe anymore’

<!–

A safety warning at a suburban train station has left commuters fearful and on high alert as they travel to and from work this month.

Like many parts of Australia today, Richmond station, on Melbourne’s Lilydale-City line, has become a nesting center for magpies and vicious plovers.

A clear warning was spotted by a commuter on the digital timetable on his way to work, who took a photo of it and shared it on Reddit to warn others.

The sign read: “Passengers, please be aware of birds biting in the area. »

“Even the train stations are not safe,” the commuter wrote in the caption of the image.

The birds’ breeding season runs from July to November, so commuters should be safe within a few weeks. Magpies nest their eggs and young in tall trees, while plovers prefer large open spaces like parks, ovals and fields.

The post quickly went viral with thousands of travelers commenting on their own scandalous moments.

“I was searched for the first time at Richmond station. I had headphones on and from the first shot I had no idea what had happened. The second one grabbed me and I looked up and the bastard looked me in the eye,” one man said.

“I was attacked by a magpie in Richmond, some little bastard scratched me in the face,” another complained.

“Come to the eastern suburbs, especially Cardinia Road station, and take a walk around the Lakeside car park. That’s where I was shot for the last time,” said another.

And it’s not just the typical swoopers.

“My wife was attacked by a fucking Kookaburra. I saw it with my own eyes, took the chicken and schnitzel sandwich straight from my wife’s mouth and left with it,” one man wrote.

Another said he was “very hurt” when a kookaburra did the same thing to him.

Others made dramatic statements.

“Nowhere is safe. Everywhere is dangerous. We are entering the end times,” one commenter wrote.

“Look these things in the soulless, piercing eyes and try to tell me Satan doesn’t own any of them at any given time,” added another.

Some have referred to the Emu War, where the birds circled around the Australian army.

“The emus have won the war, we must accept our place in Australian society. The birds are our lords,” said another.