Adriana Lima emerges with no make-up for stroll with supportive boyfriend after clapping back at shocked fans who branded her ‘unrecognizable’ on red carpet

Adriana Lima stepped out for a make-up-free stroll with her supportive husband on Thursday after clapping back at shocked fans who branded her ‘beyond recognition’ on the red carpet.

The 42-year-old Brazilian model wore a black hoodie, matching leggings and black sneakers while walking with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers and their dog in Los Angeles.

Adriana had her long dark hair pulled back, showing off her flawless complexion and smiling as she walked with Andre.

Andre kept it simple in a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and gray sneakers and lovingly caressed Adriana’s face while walking the dog.

Adriana left fans shocked at her new look on Tuesday after attending the premiere of Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes in Los Angeles.

Although she is one of the most influential Victoria’s Secret Angels of all time, her latest appearance raised eyebrows due to the noticeable changes to her face over the past month.

“I had no idea it was the same person,” wrote one social media user on ‘fillers’. .’

Another wrote: ‘OH NOOOOOO! What did she do to her face?! and why????? She used to be perfect.”

Following online discussions about her appearance, the supermodel took to Instagram to break her silence on plastic surgery rumors.

“This is the face of a tired mother of a teenage girl, two young teens, an active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk and three dogs… thank you for your concern,” she captioned a makeup-free selfie from her kitchen .

Many fans stood up for Lima, calling her “response to criticism of her face” as “the reality of a mother’s life, dealing with the responsibilities of raising children and managing a household” as inspiring and relatable.

“Her gratitude for the concern adds a touch of grace to her acknowledgment of the challenges she faces,” one Twitter user said.

In 2017, Lima revealed that she wanted “people to look at her” “beyond” her “face/body.”

More recently, the beauty explained that motherhood has changed “everything” in her life, as her beauty and self-care regimens have sometimes gone “out the window” to focus on her children.

Still, she said, “But as my two daughters have gotten older, I’ve come to realize that they copy a lot of what I do and my habits, and it’s important to me to make sure they copy the right ones.”

Additionally, she told Vogue India in 2020 that she let them “experiment with my makeup, masks and creams.”

“I try to teach them to love the skin they are in, eat healthy for their bodies, and also practice positive mental wellness through meditation,” she told the outlet.

Adriana also pointed out at the time that the fashion world still has “a long way to go” to become a truly inclusive industry.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel thinks the industry can still do more to send “a message of representation” to the world.

She said: ‘I’m glad more people of different races and sizes are involved, but of course there’s still a long way to go.

“My hope is that the industry sends a message of representation. I want every young girl or boy to be able to open a magazine, website or Instagram, no matter how they view fashion, and feel represented in a beautiful and positive way.”

Adriana was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018.

The Brazilian beauty is an ambassador for IWC, Puma, Maybelline and Chopard.

Adriana and former pro basketball player Marko, 41, married in 2009, announced their separation in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

The couple shares daughters, Valentina and Sienna.

She is currently in a relationship with Andre, with whom she welcomed a son last year.