Meghan Markle mingles with Hollywood set again at Variety Power of Women gala in Los Angeles – after she and Prince Harry ‘distanced themselves’ from new book that claimed they were ‘kept in the dark’ about Queen’s health

Meghan Markle attended a gala in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, as she and Prince Harry try to distance themselves from their former ally Omid Scobie’s latest book.

Markle was among those gathered for Variety magazine’s Power of Women gala. She was their cover star last year and was among those decorated in 2022, but was unable to attend the fall 2022 event due to the Queen’s passing.

This year’s honorees included Carey Mulligan, singer Fantasia Barrino, “Killers of the Flowers Moon” star Lily Gladstone and Billie Eilish – who performed “What Was I Made For” alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell.

The magazine gave a Producer of the Year award to Margot Robie, who produced Barbie, and an Alumni Award to Emily Blunt.

Other participants, Variety reportedincluded Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Oprah Winfrey and Riley Keough.

Prince Harry did not appear to be present.

The evening came as the Sussexes attempted to deny Scobie’s claim in his new book that Markle and Prince Harry were kept in the dark about the Queen’s impending death.

Meghan Markle is seen Thursday evening at Variety’s “Power of Women” gala

The 42-year-old appeared to attend the Los Angeles event without her husband, Prince Harry.

The mother of two is reportedly looking to move closer to Hollywood as she and her husband try to grow their brands and media careers.

In an extract from his latest book, Endgame, Scobie claims that Prince Harry was “kept in the dark” about the Queen’s health in the hours before her death, and that Prince William believes he has “lost Harry and doesn’t want to know that version of him.”

Scobie, who previously published a biography about the Sussexes titled “Finding Freedom”, said Harry, 39, and his wife Meghan, 42, had “no idea” the royal family was preparing for the death of the queen last year.

Yet MailOnline understands that Meghan and Harry categorically deny any suggestion that they are “affiliated” with the book.

They also deny that Scobie – who has been friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and co-wrote their biography Finding Freedom – is part of the “Sussex Camp”.

Experts have said the new book by the Sussexes’ favorite royal journalist threatens to thaw relations between the king and his youngest son.

The denial came after the olive branch offered by Harry and Meghan to the king on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Harry reportedly phoned his father on Tuesday – and they agreed to talk again next week.

The Duchess of Sussex also reportedly spoke to her father-in-law from their home in California while the couple’s children Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, recorded a video of them singing happy birthday to their grandfather.

Royal courtiers are reportedly furious at claims by Harry and Meghan’s biographer Omid Scobie that the Prince of Wales ignored pleas from the Duke of Sussex as he raced to be at the Queen’s (pictured) bedside in Scotland. in September last year

According to the Mirror, Mr Scobie said there was “no evidence” that King Charles had called his youngest son when the Queen died.

In Endgame, Mr Scobie recounts how the Sussexes had traveled to the UK for a series of engagements in September 2022, when the palace announced that her doctors had advised Queen Elizabeth to rest.

He writes: “The next morning, the Sussexes had no idea that Buckingham Palace was already preparing for the Queen’s final hours and the first days of the monarchy’s new era – until the Duke’s phone went off. starts to ring. An unknown number. He generally ignored them.

Meghan told her husband to pick up the phone and he accepted the call “just before it stopped,” the author wrote.

He continued: “Harry hadn’t spoken to his father much that year, but it was not the time for tension between father and son. Charles told him that he and Camilla were about to leave Dumfries House to Balmoral, where Princess Anne was already at the Queen’s side. He told Harry to travel to Scotland immediately.

Harry texted his brother William to ask how he and Kate planned to get to Scotland and if they could travel together, but received no response, Mr Scobie claims.

He was later told that Harry had managed to get a flight with his uncles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Queen’s funeral last year. Harry wouldn’t have spoken to his father in a long time

Omid Scobie set to use new book to launch salvo of attacks on royal family

An emotional Harry travels to Balmoral in an official car after the Queen’s death is announced to the nation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a walk through Windsor to meet mourners following the Queen’s death in September 2022.

“It was upsetting to witness,” says Mr Scobie, told to him by a source close to the Sussexes. “(Harry) was completely alone about it.”

Mr Scobie alleges that palace “sources” informed some newspapers that Charles had personally shared the news of the Queen’s illness with his son. He cited a friend of the Duke who said it had left Harry “crushed”.

Journalists are making new claims about the damaged relationship between William and Harry.

The author also suggests that William and Harry’s relationship is beyond repair because the Prince of Walesconsiders his brother a “defector”

And in the excerpt shared with Peoplehe claims “there is no going back” for the brothers and “absolutely nothing has changed” since the Duke of Sussex released Spare earlier this year.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson declined to comment on Endgame, due for release on November 28, when contacted by MailOnline.