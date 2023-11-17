WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

President Joe Biden continues to face negative poll after negative poll in his re-election campaign, with a new survey showing him trailing three Republican rivals by as much as 10 points.

Biden, the oldest president in American history, turns 81 on Monday and today saw a poll showing that the Democrats have a national majority would like to see another one Democrat join the race to prescribe it.

A Marquette Law School poll shows the president trailing his predecessor, Donald Trump, by a 52-48 margin. However, Trump isn’t the only GOP hopeful of getting the best out of Biden.

Former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley leads Biden by as many as 10 points, 55 to 45.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was seen by many as Trump’s biggest challenger in the Republican primaries, leads him 51-49.

The poll can be seen as a big win for Haley, as among likely voters, Haley leads Biden by an even larger margin of 56 to 44. DeSantis’ lead remains the same among likely voters, while Trump’s shrinks by one point to 51 to 49. .

The problem for both Haley and DeSantis remains a huge margin between themselves and Trump in the Republican Party primaries.

The same poll surveyed registered Republican voters and found that 54 percent still favor Trump for the Republican nomination. DeSantis and Haley tied for second with 12 percent. None of the other remaining candidates – including Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie – got above 4 percent.

The findings are just another in a series of devastating polls for the president.

a new Yahoo News/YouGov survey found that 54 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents answered yes when asked if they would like to see another challenger enter the race.

Twenty-eight percent said “no,” while 18 percent weren’t sure.

Younger Americans were more likely to face Biden with a new primary challenger than older adults, the poll found, suggesting the president’s age remains a risk.

The poll found that 69 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds said they would like to see another Democrat step in and challenge Biden, while only 43 percent of Americans over 65 agreed.

Among 30- to 44-year-olds, 61 percent said they would like to see Biden add another challenger, while 49 percent of 45- to 64-year-olds felt this way.

When the same group of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were asked whether they wanted to see Biden or someone else as the 2024 nominee, Biden came out on top, with 46 percent saying Biden and 39 percent saying someone else.

On this question, independents were more likely to say they would like a different option; 50 percent indicated this, compared to 36 percent of Democrats.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents overwhelmingly supported Biden when asked to choose between him and his current two challengers: Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who took part in the race last month, and self-help guru Marianne Williamson.

In that three-way race, Biden received the support of 64 percent of respondents, while Phillips and Williamson each received 4 percent.

And Democrats were generally more forgiving when questions were asked about Biden’s fitness for office and his age.

The poll also found Democrats were more forgiving when asked questions about the nearly 81-year-old president’s age and fitness, but some still had concerns.

When survey respondents, including Republicans, were asked whether Biden was fit for a second term, 60 percent said no, while only 24 percent said yes.

His numbers were drastically dragged down by Republican sentiment.

Only 3 percent of Republicans said he was fit for a second term, while 95 percent said he was not.

A slim majority of Democrats, 54 percent, said he was fit enough to serve four more years, while 25 percent disagreed.

Overall, 55 percent of Americans said Biden’s old age — he will be 82 on Inauguration Day 2025 — was a “major problem” for them, while another 26 percent said it was a small problem.

Among Democrats and Democrats, only 27 percent saw it as a major problem, while another 44 percent saw Biden’s age as a minor problem.

Republicans were much harsher, with 86 percent saying Biden’s age was a major problem and 9 percent saying it was a minor problem.

Former President Donald Trump, Biden’s likely challenger, received slightly better marks when Americans were asked whether he was fit to serve another four years.

Thirty-eight percent said yes – compared to 24 percent for Biden – while 49 percent said no.

When Americans were asked which candidate had a bigger problem — Trump’s legal drama with Biden’s age — the results were a statistical correlation — with 41 percent answering Biden’s age and 42 percent answering Trump’s 91 criminal charges.

The survey surveyed 1,584 American adults between November 9 and November 13, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percent.