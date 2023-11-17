George Santos Is the Most Comically Dumb Con Man of All Time

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

History repeats itself, as Karl Marx memorably said, first as tragedy, second as farce—and there is surely no more farcical figure on the contemporary scene than soon-to-be-ex-Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Donald Trump, of course, was the tragedy: a con man who, even to this day, is able to hoodwink a hundred million people, through innate charisma and the time-tested techniques of the demagogue.

George Santos, then, is the farce: a con man whose lies were so transparently ridiculous, whose grift was so glaringly obvious, that he will go down in history (and perhaps a Netflix limited series) as a clownish figure, at once rube and knave, who sowed the seeds of his exile through a series of ludicrous self-owns.

