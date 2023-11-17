Polygraphs and Porn? Must Be a ‘Fellow Travelers’ Christmas!

Showtime

I am, quite famously, a major proponent of holiday episodes. So, when Fellow Travelers Episode 4 rolled around and began with that old, familiar tune of “Joy to the World,” I just about shot out of my seat. This is Fellow Travelers, after all: a show that’s as much about sex itself as it is about the trouble that our most carnal desires can cause. When I picture the confluence of this show and the holidays, I am expecting to see chestnuts as much as I am, well… chest and nuts!

While Episode 4 doles out plenty of old-fashioned, ’50s-era Christmas cheer, it also dispenses an abundance of dramatic tension. Think of this episode’s hard-to-swallow realities presented alongside the sex and romance like the fruitcake on the dessert table (and I do mean fruitcake; yes I’ve waited four weeks to make that pun). It’s a somewhat unpleasant sight when you just want to savor all of the much tastier holiday treats, but without that fruitcake, it would be harder to admire the decadence of everything surrounding it.

This week’s episode puts us right outside the door of the M-305 office, in which Senator Joseph McCarthy’s Subcommittee of Investigations conducts its work rooting out supposed communists and “subversives” (which, again, is largely just code for “queer people”). We watch as a man leaves the office and loosens his tie, presumably having just lost an entire career of work because of mere suspicion about his sexuality. There is no verbal exposition granted to the viewer as to what’s going on in this scene, but the implication is patently clear. Plus, I’ve seen the first episode of House of Cards, I think I know what it looks like when a television show is about to shock me with a suicide.

Read more at The Daily Beast.