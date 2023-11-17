‘The Curse’ Taps ‘Nathan For You’ for Some Wild Business Proposals

Showtime

Love is patient, love is kind—which means sometimes, you have to wait until after your partner steals highly classified documents from a casino before you can tell him you’re pregnant. Episode 2 of The Curse opens on a positive pregnancy test (if you’re like me and had to Google to double check, yes, two lines means a baby is on the way) that belongs to Whitney (Emma Stone). It’s probably her husband Asher’s (Nathan Fielder), but after seeing that micropenis, who knows? Maybe the child has another father.

While Whitney finds out that she has a bun in the oven, Asher is trying to clear the family’s name. He’s working on buying time with Monica (Tessa Mentus), the journalist, sitting on a video interview that would soil both his and Whitney’s careers. If the journalist can hold the interview for another week, Asher argues, he can offer her proof that a nearby casino—his old place of employment—is enabling gambling addictions. The journalist doesn’t really believe it, but Asher promises he knows where this info is hiding in the casino: “I swear on my mother’s life, okay?” Don’t say that kind of thing with a curse looming over your family, dude.

Afterwards, Asher makes his first attempt at infiltrating the casino to steal the proof he needs. This seems to be more of a stakeout, though, because he leaves just a few minutes after arriving, seeing as the boss man isn’t available to chat. Fail. Then, it’s off to dinner with Whitney and Cara (Nizhonniya Austin), a Native artist who the pair want to use as an unpaid “cultural consultant” on the show. When Whitney argues that Cara should be compensated for her time, Asher says he could just get one of his buddies at the casino to do it for free. It doesn’t matter—Cara arrives, demands that Whit and Ash take her art out of their HGTV show, gets a free dinner (and extras to go), and leaves before they can even ask for her guidance.

