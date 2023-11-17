Chilling comment girl, 12, accused of murdering a 37-year-old woman in a trendy Melbourne suburb made as she faced court for the first time

12-year-old girl charged with murder

A 37-year-old woman found dead in Melbourne on Thursday

A 12-year-old girl asked a magistrate “where am I going?” » as she faced court accused of murdering a 37-year-old woman.

The girl was arrested and charged with murder after the woman’s body was found around 2am on Thursday at an apartment in Footscray, in Melbourne’s inner west.

She appeared in juvenile court on Friday, where her lawyer said her incarceration in a juvenile center was inappropriate.

He said she would face many challenges while in detention due to her intellectual disability and anxiety.

She will be assessed while in custody, the court was told.

A woman was found dead in an apartment in Melbourne’s inner west in the early hours of Thursday.

Homicide detectives are pictured at the scene following the alleged stabbing.

The defense lawyer said he planned to apply for bail to the Supreme Court and would explore more appropriate housing options, including community housing and boarding school.

The prosecutor requested a 12-week adjournment, but the magistrate rejected this request as it was too long.

“Given the unique nature of this case and the detention, the period should be shorter,” he said.

At the end of the brief hearing, the girl asked, “Where am I going?”

The magistrate explained that the police would take her back to juvenile detention.

The girl was remanded in custody and will next appear in court via video link on November 24.