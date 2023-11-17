Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli scores superb first for goal for Brazil… as Alisson claims his Liverpool team-mate Luis Diaz’s ‘deserves everything’ after his goals inspired Colombia’s turnaround in front of his freed father

    By

    Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli scores superb first for goal for Brazil… as Alisson claims his Liverpool team-mate Luis Diaz’s ‘deserves everything’ after his goals inspired Colombia’s turnaround in front of his freed father

    Martinelli linked up with Vinicius Jnr to score his first international goal
    The Arsenal star’s effort was not enough as Brazil were defeated 2-1 by Colombia
    It all starts

    By Michael Pavitt for Mailonline

    Published: 01:54 EST, November 17, 2023 | Updated: 01:54 EST, November 17, 2023

    Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli opened his international account for Brazil with a fantastic goal against Colombia as the Selecao suffered their second defeat in World Cup qualifying.

    Despite starring for Arsenal in the Premier League, Martinelli is still in the early stages of his national team career, with Brazil only making his debut last year.

    The 22-year-old gave his country the perfect start to their World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

    Martinelli started the attack on the left wing and linked up with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jnr to cut through the Colombian defence.

    The pair exchanged four passes, with Vinicius eventually freeing Martinelli on the edge of the penalty area, where the striker expertly steered a shot into the bottom corner.

    Gabriel Martinelli opened his account for Brazil after making contact with Real Madrid star Vinicius

    Martinelli scored in his seventh cap for Brazil as he looked to earn a regular starting role

    Liverpool star Diaz scored twice in three minutes to lead his team to victory over Brazil

    Martinelli’s achievement came in his seventh cap for Brazil as he looks to become a regular in the starting line-up for the five-time World Cup winners.

    Brazil suffered a blow when Vincius Jnr was forced off the field with an injury, before Luis Diaz turned the game around for Colombia and provoked emotional scenes in Barranquilla.

    Diaz scored two late goals against his Liverpool teammate, Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, in the 75th and 78th minutes of the World Cup qualifier.

    His father Luis Manuel Diaz looked on from the stands, just days after he was released following a 12-day kidnapping with his captors last week.

    Diaz and his father were reunited just two days before the game.

    Luis Manuel Díaz looked so overwhelmed that he almost fell to the ground after his son’s second goal, as he was mobbed by the euphoric fans around him in jubilant scenes.

    Alisson reflected on the emotional scenes following Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Colombia, with the goalkeeper stating that Diaz ‘deserves everything’ despite his disappointment with the result.

    “There are no words to talk about him (Diaz), he is a friend, a companion,” Alission said Globo.

    Luis Diaz’s father was visibly overwhelmed by his son’s heroics for Colombia against Brazil

    Brazil has now suffered back-to-back defeats in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign

    ‘I think in these times you have to put football aside. He deserves everything.

    ‘But we leave here very disappointed with this result. We had the game under control in the first half, but that shouldn’t happen. It’s a game where you have to win 1-0 and go home happy.

    ‘Brazil needs to create more, you don’t win with the shirt, you win with the game. We didn’t do enough to win.’

    Brazil have now suffered back-to-back defeats in World Cup qualifying and are now fifth in the standings, while Colombia’s victory moves them up to third.

    Group leader Argentina faces arch-rival Brazil on November 21, while Colombia plays an away match against Paraguay.

