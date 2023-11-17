SANA: The Army air defenses repel Israeli aggression on the surroundings of Damascus

NNA -nbsp;The Syrian army air defenses repelled an Israeli missile attack that targeted a number of points in the surroundings of Damascus.

ldquo;At around 2:25 a.m. Friday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of points in the surroundings of Damascus,rdquo; a military source said in a statement to SANA.

The source added that the Army air defense forces responded to the missile aggression and shot down most of them, saying the damage was limited to materials. — SANA news agency

