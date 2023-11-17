Damning Ethics Report Solves the Big George Santos Question: Where the Money Came From

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.

The House Ethics Committee’s blistering report on Rep. George Santos lays out a number of violations so reckless and overt that they border on absurd. But the report also shows the congressman’s direct involvement in one of the biggest campaign finance grifts in U.S. history—and investigators may have finally answered one of the most tantalizing questions about Santos: Where did his money come from?

It turns out, the answer may have been tucked into a footnote and two appendixes listing Santos’ financial transactions.

Read more at The Daily Beast.