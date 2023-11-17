Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    The Ghost of Princess Diana Is Painful to Watch on ‘The Crown’

    Nov 17, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Netflix

    One of TV fans’ most morbid, ghoulish curiosities was satiated this week. We now know how Netflix’s The Crown series depicts the death of Princess Diana.

    It is painful, moving, and emotional—but only when it isn’t absolutely ridiculous. Of all the ways critics and viewers imagined the show might handle the tragedy, I’m not sure anyone guessed what we’d see now that the first part of The Crown’s final season is streaming: Ghost Diana.

