The Ghost of Princess Diana Is Painful to Watch on ‘The Crown’

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Netflix

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.

One of TV fans’ most morbid, ghoulish curiosities was satiated this week. We now know how Netflix’s The Crown series depicts the death of Princess Diana.

It is painful, moving, and emotional—but only when it isn’t absolutely ridiculous. Of all the ways critics and viewers imagined the show might handle the tragedy, I’m not sure anyone guessed what we’d see now that the first part of The Crown’s final season is streaming: Ghost Diana.

Read more at The Daily Beast.