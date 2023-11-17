ABC star suddenly QUITS effective immediately to head to a rival network

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

ABC Radio Adelaide’s Stacey Lee announced on Thursday she was leaving the station to join rival network FIVEaa.

Lee’s resignation is effective immediately and comes after two years of hosting the 89AM breakfast show alongside Nikolai Beilharz.

The former Sky News journalist will take over the afternoon slot as solo presenter at FIVEaa, reports the Adelaide Advertiser.

“The chance to be part of the FIVEaa family was too good an opportunity to pass up,” said Lee.

“I love speaking directly to Adelaide audiences and learning what makes them tick, so I’m really excited to be able to do even more of that solo in the afternoon.”

ABC Radio Adelaide’s Stacey Lee (pictured) announced on Thursday she was leaving the station to join rival network FIVEaa.

Lee’s resignation is effective immediately and comes after two years of hosting the 89AM breakfast show alongside Nikolai Beilharz (left)

Meanwhile, ABC stars Sonya Feldhoff and Jules Schiller have been announced as the station’s new breakfast team.

Meanwhile, ABC management has confirmed that Beilharz will continue to host the breakfast show alone until the new year.

This comes after Lee made headlines last week, when speculation surfaced that she was ready to leave ABC for FIVEaa.

Lee and Beilharz suffered against their breakfast rivals, falling to third place in the latest radio audience survey.

The former Sky News journalist will take over the afternoon slot as FIVEaa’s solo presenter, the Adelaide Advertiser reports. Meanwhile, ABC management has confirmed that Beilharz will continue to host the breakfast show alone until the new year.

ABC radio stars Sonya Feldhoff (pictured) and Jules Schiller have been announced as the station’s new breakfast team in Adelaide

ABC’s Jules Schiller (right)

Triple M and FIVEaa tied for first place with an audience rating of 12.2 per cent, while ABC breakfast got 10.5 per cent.

Sydney-born Lee, meanwhile, joined ABC in 2019 and has worked with Sky News, Channel Seven and Channel Nine.

Feldhoff and Schiller’s new gig won’t be the first time the two men have worked together.

The couple co-hosted the Off the Cuff segment as part of Feildhoff’s Adelaide ABC Afternoons, which she has hosted since 2012.

Schiller, meanwhile, is well known to ABC listeners for hosting Drive Time since 2017.