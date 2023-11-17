Director General of Lebanese Ministry of Economy and Trade visits Berytech

NNA nbsp;ndash; Berytech, the leading hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, received Dr. Mohamad Abou Haidar, Director General of the Ministry of Economy and Trade. The meeting, held on Thursday, November 16, 2023, included Mr. Maroun Chammas, Chairman and CEO of Berytech, and key members of Berytech#39;s senior management, including Mr. Ramy BouJawdeh, Chief Operating Officer.

The agenda encompassed a comprehensive exploration of Berytech#39;s dynamic ecosystem, fostering discussions on innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

Chammas extended a warm welcome to Dr. Abou Haidar, providing an overview of Berytech#39;s mission and activities. He highlighted the current status and challenges faced by startups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) amid Lebanon#39;s current situation. Additionally, Mr. Chammas emphasized the crucial role of bridging the gap between the private and public sectors, underscoring the ministry#39;s pivotal position in this collaboration.

Dr. Abou Haidar acknowledged Berytech#39;s pivotal role in supporting the national economy. He stressed the inevitable synergy and cooperation required between the Ministry and the organization for smooth advancement. Dr. Abou Haidar expressed a strong commitment to facilitating linkages and providing assistance to Berytech and its constituents.

During the visit, the Lebanon Innovate team at Berytech introduced their program, outlining its objective to facilitate the transformation of innovations and technological findings from universities into market-ready products and commercial ventures, thereby boosting Lebanese productive sectors.

As part of the agenda, two startups, Beirut Roma Beirut and Yummi Tummi, alumni from the Agrytech program, pitched their businesses in the presence of Dr. Mohamad Abou Haidar. They shared insights into their journeys in the agrofood sector, highlighting both challenges and successes. Dr. Abou Haidar toured the facility and visited the Berytech FabLab.

Mr. Maroun Chammas and Dr. Abou Haidar expressed their enthusiasm about the meeting, confirming that Berytech and the Ministry are aligned in their shared goal of driving economic development through entrepreneurship and innovation.

