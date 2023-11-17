Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    Armenia University blast kills one

    NNA -nbsp;An explosion at a university building in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Friday killed one person and hospitalised three, the country#39;s interior ministry said.

    The blast occurred in the basement of the Yerevan State University chemistry department on Friday morning, in a quot;pumping station which is also used as a locker room for employees,quot; officials said.

    The interior ministry said no harmful substances were detected in the air and the fire did not spread to a nearby warehouse containing chemicals.

    One person died at the scene and three more were taken to hospital, the interior ministry said.

    Investigators gave no indication as to the cause of the blast.

    quot;Employees of the Armenian Investigative Committee are carrying out appropriate actions at the scene to clarify the circumstances of the incident,quot; the interior ministry said in a statement. — AFP

