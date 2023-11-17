Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami warning

NNA -nbsp;An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude struck the Mindanao region of the Philippines on Friday, German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) GFZ added. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami was expected.

Damage and aftershocks can be expected from the offshore quake, the Philippines#39; seismology agency said in a bulletin.

Intensity 8 were felt in the southern Philippines provinces of Sarangani and South Cotabato, it added. — Reuters

nbsp;

===================== L.Y