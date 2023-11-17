Margot Robbie stuns in a fitted brown frock as she makes a rare red carpet appearance alongside her husband Tom Ackerley in Los Angeles

<!–

Margot Robbie has made a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Tom Ackerley.

The pair, one of Hollywood’s most prominent power couples, stepped out for a swanky industry event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The couple – who produced the year’s biggest movie, Barbie, through their LuckyChap Entertainment brand – looked cozy and happy as they posed for the cameras.

The Barbie star, 33, showed off her famously slim figure in a figure-hugging brown off-the-shoulder dress.

The hitmaker wore her signature blonde locks in one part and went for an understated makeup look and a cranberry shade of lipstick.

She wore a pair of diamond earrings and a sparkling black handbag.

Tom, 33, looked dashing in a black suit which he teamed with a sleek black shirt that he wore without a tie.

The couple was present Variety’s star-studded Power of Women event, held Thursday at Citizen News in Los Angeles.

The amazing guest list included Dua Lipa, Emily Blunt, Riley Keough, Billie Eilish and Meghan Markle.

Margot and Tom, who have been married since 2016, were honored with the Producer of the Year Award at the event.

It comes after their movie Barbie proved to be one of the biggest hits in history.

To date, the comedy based on the famous Mattel doll has grossed an astonishing AU$2.2 billion or US$1.442 billion at the box office worldwide.

And Margot is about to collect a whopping $77 million for the mega-hit.

Margot and her husband Tom acquired the rights to make the Barbie movie in 2019 through their company Lucky Chap Entertainment.

Later they convinced Warner Bros. of hiring director Greta Gerwig, who, in addition to Margot’s star power, was a big part of the film’s success.