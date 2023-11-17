Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    Mikati meets Caretaker Social Affairs Minister, UN’s Riza, Spanish Ambassador

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday met at the Grand Serail, with Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs Hector Al-Hajjar, with whom he discussed files related to his ministry.

    Premier Mikati also received nbsp;at the Grand Serail the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, with discussions reportedly touching on the existing cooperation between the government and United Nations organizations in terms of services, humanitarian, health and social efforts.

    Mikati later nbsp;welcomed at the Grand Serail, the Spanish Ambassador, Jesuacute;s Santos Aguado.

