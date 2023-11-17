Fri. Nov 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Salam broaches latest developments, bilateral ties with French Ambassador

    By

    Nov 17, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, on Friday welcomed in his office at the ministry, the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming his diplomatic duties in the country.

    Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the current general situation, the latest developments and the bilateral relations between Lebanon and France.

    They discussed local and international developments and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

    nbsp;

    ============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Fiery hell’: Ukraine secures multiple strategic areas along eastern bank of Dnipro River

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Jurgen felt fit and healthy but underwent a transplant on doctors’ orders. Weeks later he was dead. Now his wife has a grim theory about what killed him

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Disneyland tragedy as man leaps to his death from Pixar Pals parking structure – the third such fatality in under a year at the California resort

    Nov 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Fiery hell’: Ukraine secures multiple strategic areas along eastern bank of Dnipro River

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Jurgen felt fit and healthy but underwent a transplant on doctors’ orders. Weeks later he was dead. Now his wife has a grim theory about what killed him

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    Disneyland tragedy as man leaps to his death from Pixar Pals parking structure – the third such fatality in under a year at the California resort

    Nov 17, 2023
    News

    China takes on Elon Musk’s Starlink with hundreds of low-orbit satellites

    Nov 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy