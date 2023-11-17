Salam broaches latest developments, bilateral ties with French Ambassador

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, on Friday welcomed in his office at the ministry, the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming his diplomatic duties in the country.

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the current general situation, the latest developments and the bilateral relations between Lebanon and France.

They discussed local and international developments and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

