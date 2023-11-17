F1 FARCE: Las Vegas Grand Prix’s second practice finally takes place at 2.30am – with first practice cancelled and $200-a-ticket fans evacuated – after drain cover came loose under 200mph cars to spoil the glamour

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The second practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix finally got underway at 2.30am on Friday after a loose drain cover caused major damage during the first session, but many fans were not there to see it.

In a nightmarish start to Formula 1’s glitziest weekend, the first practice session was scrapped after just eight minutes when the race director threw a red flag after Ocon’s Alpine and then Sainz’s Ferrari suffered significant damage after driving over the damaged part of the track had been driven.

And as the second session began, photos began to emerge of the drain cover being filled in by workers – with residue visible on top of the manhole, showing how it had been quickly repaired to get the practice back on track.

The second practice was due to start at midnight (8am GMT), but that was then postponed until 2am (10am GMT) – before being postponed again until 2.30am (10.30am GMT).

The late start time has F1 officials rushing to reopen the roads to the public. Public roads will reopen at 4am (1200 GMT) on Friday, causing headaches for organizers as the session will last around 90 minutes.

Many fans had left amid the chaos and confusion that followed the nightmare as workers fought to fix the loose manhole cover – with videos on social media showing rows of empty seats in the stands.

The second practice of the Las Vegas Grand Prix started at 2:30 am on Friday

The session was postponed after a loose drainage hole on the track caused chaos

Photos showed the manhole covers filled to get the session back on track

Organizers face a scramble to reopen roads to the public at 4am this morning

Some fans paid $185,000 (€150,000) for the privilege of being at the event in Sin City – and the setback left F1 bosses’ faces bright red as fans booed from the stands when the cancellation was announced .

This was not the intended start of an event that was supposed to be a glamorous affair for the sport.

There had already been a glitzy opening ceremony with Kylie Minogue performing – as well as John Legend, Keith Urban and DJ Steve Aoki.

And stars like Lewis Hamilton had embraced the stylish nature of the event on the red carpet midweek as he arrived in an all-black outfit with trench coat and sunglasses.

This should have been Formula 1’s most glamorous event after Kylie Minogue (L) led the opening ceremony, while Lewis Hamilton (R) did his best to embrace the style

F1 chiefs will be cursing their luck after the glitz and glamor were quickly washed away amid the chaos of the loose drain cover.

Race officials had released a statement that an inspection by Formula 1 and the FIA ​​had found that ‘a single water valve cover… failed’ in the first practice session.

The FIA ​​later said Sainz had hit the concrete frame surrounding a manhole cover and that the governing body must now inspect every manhole cover on the track.

“We will discuss with the local track technical team how long it will take to resolve the issue and will update any resulting changes to the schedule,” the FIA ​​said.

The stands were almost empty after fans who had paid £200 per ticket were sent home

Track marshals and officials visit the part of the track where the first training session ended early

A visibly upset Fred Vasseur asked to leave his press conference early after the incident.

The Ferrari team boss said: ‘We had a very tough FP1 that will cost us a fortune. We ruined the session for Carlos.

‘We certainly won’t be part of FP2 because we are changing the chassis of the car. Okay, the show is the show and everything is going well, but I think it’s just unacceptable for F1 today.”

However, his counterpart Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hit out at critics of the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the incident.

“That’s not a black eye,” Wolff said. “This is nothing!”

He then added, “It’s completely ridiculous! Utterly ridiculous, FP1, how dare you even try to talk bad about an event that sets the new standards for everything? And then you’re talking about a drain cover that has come loose. That’s happened before! That’s nothing, it’s FP1!’

Carlos Sainz saw his Ferrari damaged when he crashed into the manhole cover during the first training session

The Alpine crew checks Esteban Ocon’s car for possible damage caused by the cover

The scenes were a nightmare for race organizers at the start of a huge weekend for F1

LAS VEGAS GP WEEKEND SCHEDULE November 17: Exercise 2 (8am GMT/12pm PST) November 18: Exercise 3 (4:30am GMT/8:30pm PST) November 18: Qualification (8am GMT/12pm PST) November 19: Race (6am GMT/10pm PST)

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner discussed the situation with his Ferrari counterpart Vasseur on the pit wall. Following Sainz’s 200mph collision with the drain on Sin City’s famous Strip, the Scuderia confirmed there was extensive damage to the Spaniard’s machinery.

Only five laps were completed in front of the public.

A few hours earlier, the streets of Las Vegas Boulevard were open to regular traffic.

There are question marks at the door of the FIA, the governing body, which signs off the track. Race director Niels Wittich is the man responsible.

A few weeks ago a senior FIA employee told Mail Sport that they were satisfied that everything was fine ‘between the barriers’ – their code for the limits of the race track rather than everything around it, or commercially.

Horner said: ‘It’s a shame we’re not allowed on the track. They will have to check all the manhole covers and weld them or do something because you can see the damage it has done. We are all good. No damage to us so far.

‘They have to be flexible. It’s a shame for the fans, but safety comes first. We need to get this sorted out and hopefully it won’t take too long.”