Braless Megan Thee Stallion shows off some serious sideboob in a VERY busty sheer gown as she turns heads at the GQ Men Of The Year event

Megan Thee Stallion left little to the imagination as she showed off her stunning figure at the GQ Men Of The Year red carpet in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

The American rapper, 28, set pulses racing in a very sassy way as she dazzled in the spotlight in a sensational sheer Salih Balta dress.

The show-stopping number hugged Megan’s toned curves like a second skin and enhanced a sultry, plunging neckline while showing off her very ample cleavage.

The Savage hitmaker turned heads in one of the raunchiest looks of the night as the glamorous dress also featured black beading and dainty black mesh ruffles along the neck.

The black beaded embellishments were also visible on her waist, as the garment featured a sultry cut-out detail.

The former GQ cover star – who starred on the cover in 2020 – protected her modesty by wearing pasties and nude underwear.

She gave a slew of sultry looks and posed with the lenses as the rapper appeared in her element on the red carpet.

Megan oozed confidence as she graced the star-studded event and radiated happiness as she flashed a big smile.

Her silky brunette hair was styled in a voluminous updo and she pouted her glossy lips and added bold smokey eyes.

The Texas-born star added even more glamor to her ensemble with a series of black beaded earrings and a dazzling ring.

Megan joined the likes of Kim Kardashian – who courted controversy for publishing the men’s magazine’s special issue despite being a woman – as well as Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, Megan Fox, The Bear sensation Jeremy Allen White and more.

Thursday evening’s awards honored a selection of people who have shaped culture, fashion, entertainment and sports in 2023.

Kim, 43, was named Tycoon of the Year following the launch of Skims menswear, and posed in an androgynous suit and tie for the cover spread, taking to Instagram to share: ‘Hello! I’m the GQ Man of the Year!’

In addition to Kim, Jacob, 26, and rapper Travis Scott landed American covers this year.

Since Kim’s cover was revealed, GQ has been criticized online for making a woman one of its ‘Men Of The Year’ cover stars.

Kim isn’t the first woman to cover the annual edition, following Megan herself, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston and Scarlett Johansson – but this hasn’t stopped the naysayers from feeling like it’s ‘the successful took away men’. ‘